EGRGA's show secretary, Simon Quail, and Rudgwick Parish Council chairman David Buckley.

The show was held at Rudgwick Village Hall this year after previously having to take place virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Members responded with nearly 200 exhibits in show classes including fruit, vegetables, flowers and flower arranging. In addition to the competitive nature of the show, Ellens Green Art Group staged an "impressive" display of their most recent artwork.

EGRGA chairman Richard Haigh said: “Over the last two years during the Covid pandemic we have tried to maintain interest by staging virtual shows on our website, although these virtual shows were very successful attracting quality photographs, they can’t match the thrill of a real show and the excitement of finding out of you are a winner."

"Hosting a show of such high quality is something that makes me proud of EGRGA and of our exhibitors and of the numerous helpers backstage who helped make the show such a success."