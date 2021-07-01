This well-presented one-bedroom flat in Crawley Road, Horsham, has a guide price of £190,000. It has a spacious and light lounge / dining area, a lrge bedroom and a newly fitted kitchen as well as allocated parking.

12 of the most affordable properties on the market in and around Horsham

If you are a first time buyer, an investor or looking to downsize later in life, these properties might be for you.

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:12 am
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:14 am

Here are 12 of the most affordable properties in the Horsham area, available via Zoopla.

This two-bed flat in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath, is located on the first floor, with spacious accommidation and a private balcony. The guide price is £200,000.

Park Place in Horsham is the location for this one-bed flat, priced at £190,000. The property is spacious with a large bedroom and is central to the town and close to the station.

The popular Broadacres development is the location for this two-bed flat in Southwater. It has a guide price of £135,000 on a shared ownership option - the purchase price equals a 50% ownership share. Built in just 2017 by Berkeley Homes, this is a hi-spec apartment throughout and is the only property with its own private balcony.

This one-bedroom flat in Chesterton Court, Manor Fields, Horsham, is close to shops and Leechpool Woods and has a guide price of £95,000. It is a second floor retirement flat with no onward chain, and communal lounge, gardens and parking area.

