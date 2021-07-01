12 of the most affordable properties on the market in and around Horsham

Here are 12 of the most affordable properties in the Horsham area, available via Zoopla.
1.
This two-bed flat in Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath, is located on the first floor, with spacious accommidation and a private balcony.
The guide price is £200,000.
2.
Park Place in Horsham is the location for this one-bed flat, priced at £190,000.
The property is spacious with a large bedroom and is central to the town and close to the station.
3.
The popular Broadacres development is the location for this two-bed flat in Southwater.
It has a guide price of £135,000 on a shared ownership option - the purchase price equals a 50% ownership share.
Built in just 2017 by Berkeley Homes, this is a hi-spec apartment throughout and is the only property with its own private balcony.
4.
This one-bedroom flat in Chesterton Court, Manor Fields, Horsham, is close to shops and Leechpool Woods and has a guide price of £95,000.
It is a second floor retirement flat with no onward chain, and communal lounge, gardens and parking area.
