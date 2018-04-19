Gallery: Look inside a million pound property for sale in West Sussex

Always wanted to know what a million pound house looks like? Check out our gallery to have a tour round this excellent West Sussex home.

This outstanding, seven bedroom, detached residence is situated on the sought-after Ham Manor private estate in Angmering.

The property, in Ham Manor Way, is just over half a mile from the village centre.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, bathroom, living room, dining room, magnificent kitchen/family room, play room, utility room and a cloakroom.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, an en-suite bathroom and access to the sun terrace.

The terrace is a highlight, with far-reaching views towards Ham Manor Golf Club.

There are six further bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a bathroom and balcony accessed from the landing.

Outside, there is a large driveway providing off-road parking for several vehicles.

The 60ft by 45ft rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a large patio area.

And there are well maintained shrub beds and borders.

The seafront in East Preston can be found about a mile and a half away.

It’s ideally placed for trips to London and beyond, with the railway station less than a mile away.

Price offers in excess of £1,000,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA.

Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com