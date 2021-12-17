Two Horsham establishments awarded five star food hygiene ratings

The Tapestry Lunch Club, at RH12 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.

And Jack & Jill Pre-School, at Littlehaven County Infants School, Hawkesbourne Road, Horsham, was also given a score of five on December 14.

It means that of Horsham's 496 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (87 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.