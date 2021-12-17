Two Horsham establishments awarded five star food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:31 am
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:32 am
The Tapestry Lunch Club, at RH12 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.
And Jack & Jill Pre-School, at Littlehaven County Infants School, Hawkesbourne Road, Horsham, was also given a score of five on December 14.
It means that of Horsham's 496 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 432 (87 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.