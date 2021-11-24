Six Horsham establishments awarded a 5 star food hygiene rating

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cafe De Triv at Trivelles Gatwick Hotel at Cafe De Triv, Trivelles Gatwick Hotel, Charlwood Road, Ifield; rated on November 22

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all

• Rated 5: CupcakeheadUK at BN44; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Normandy Centre at Denne Road, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on November 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Horsham Trinity Cricket Club at Horsham Trinity Cricket Club Pavili, Victory Road, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: Miller & Carter at 17 Piries Place, Horsham, West Sussex; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: