Horsham restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Horsham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:51 am
Updated
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:54 am
Cote Brasserie, a restaurant at 1 - 1a East Street, Horsham, was given the maximum score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham's 496 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 434 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.