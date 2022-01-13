Horsham establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Horsham drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 11:36 am
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 11:39 am
The Anchor Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 46 High Street, Storrington, Pulborough, was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Horsham' s 101 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.