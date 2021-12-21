Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:14 pm

The Tipsy Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at Worthing Road, Southwater, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

And Marakesh Spice, a takeaway at 1 Havant House, Mill Lane, Storrington, Pulborough was also given a score of four on November 22.

