Food hygiene ratings handed to two Horsham establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Horsham’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:13 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:14 pm
The Tipsy Fox, a pub, bar or nightclub at Worthing Road, Southwater, Horsham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Marakesh Spice, a takeaway at 1 Havant House, Mill Lane, Storrington, Pulborough was also given a score of four on November 22.