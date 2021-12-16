Cranleigh pub awarded top rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

The pub and its owner Peach Pubs were given the accolade for the steps they have taken to be a better business and make a difference to people and the planet.

To achieve it, they worked with the Sustainable Restaurant Association to complete a detailed assessment of the sustainability of the business looking at 10 key areas.

These ranged from celebrating local and seasonal and sourcing fish responsibly to treating its people fairly and eliminating food waste.

The Richard Onslow in Cranleigh has been officially recognised for its actions to reduce its impact on climate change and help people to make more sustainable choices when eating out by being awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

When combined to provide an overall performance across three key pillars - Sourcing, Society and Environment - Peach and the pub were given a total Food Made Good Rating of 73 per cent, earning them a Three Star status.

This means that The Richard Onslow has been able to show that it is a good restaurant with a score of 72 per cent on Sourcing, 74 per cent on Society and 72 per cent on Environment, adding up to a consistently good performance on all three key pillars.

The Richard Onslow's focus on putting local and seasonal produce on its menu was highlighted by a score of 80 per cent, while the way it looks after the people who cook in its kitchen and run its bar and restaurant achieved 76 per cent.

Its efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle were recognised with a 76 per cent score and the chefs' hard work on eliminating food waste was rewarded with 72 per cent.

Finally, everything the pub does to support the community, especially during lockdown when it kept its teams busy doing voluntary work, cooking takeaways for local residents as well as preparing and delivering free meals to frontline NHS workers, was singled out with an impressive 84 per cent.

Tom Tolhurst, general manager of The Richard Onslow, said: "It's fantastic news to be given a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, and doubly significant after what has been a year like no other for the hospitality industry.

"We are hugely proud that what we have been doing to be a better business and put the planet first have been recognised in this way.

"It is tremendous encouragement from the Sustainable Restaurant Association and we shall be working with them over the year ahead to be even better and improve our scores in areas we need to.

"In the meantime, we shall be celebrating this excellent news with our team and with our guests."

Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director of the SRA, added: "By being the first pub business to complete the Food Made Good sustainability rating after the pandemic and additionally achieving Three Stars, Peach truly is demonstrating to its customers, staff and industry colleagues that it is 100% committed to serving up a better food future.”