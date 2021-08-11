Guests gathered at Pitch, Kenny’s first restaurant in Worthing, to hear more about his concept for Bayside Social, his third restaurant. The new restaurant on Worthing seafront is still being built but it is on track to open as planned on September 4.

Kenny introduced Richard Doyle, a sous chef at Pitch who will become head chef at Bayside Social, and the team for his new restaurant. He explained it will have a relaxed vibe with tapas dishes, including a sea bream ceviche inspired by his travels in Peru.

Lucy, Kenny’s wife, said they want everyone to enjoy Bayside Social, with families, dogs and children all welcome. She said there are more outside tables than there are inside, with deckchairs to feature, and they have worked hard on the angles to ensure every diner has a 180-degree view of the sea.

1. Deckchairs will feature at Bayside Social, perfect for the beach-side location Buy photo

2. Sussex coast mackerel, turmeric butter, fennel and panch phoron Buy photo

3. Espresso martini with marshmallow Buy photo

4. Chocolate mousse, Starlino cherries and creme fraiche Buy photo