Finalists revealed for Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020

Voting Now Open for Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020
Voting Now Open for Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020

Public voting is now open for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 and organisers are calling all food and drink lovers across the county to vote for their favourites.

The top ten finalists were announced this week for Sussex Food Producer of the Year; Sussex Farmers Market of the Year; Sussex Butcher of the Year; Sussex Eating Experience of the Year; Sussex Food Shop of the Year; and Sussex Drink Producer of the Year. Voting will be open until January 18 2020.  A whopping 18,000 public votes were received for the awards last year and the expert judging panel, chaired by local dairy farmer and Nuffield Scholar, William Goodwin, is hoping that even more people will vote this year.  Mr Goodwin said: “We say it each year, but what an exciting line up of finalists we have for 2020 and I’m delighted to see some new names as well as those more familiar on the list this year. The festive season is the perfect time of year to get out and about and sample the wonderful products from these amazing Sussex food and drink businesses and I would urge people to try out as many of our finalists as possible.   “The bar is raised higher each year in these unique awards, making the public vote a vital part of the judging process and who makes it through as a grand finalist. It only takes a minute or two and can really make a difference, so please vote for your favourite to win now.”  Entries remain open until January 3 2020 for the Sussex Newcomer of the Year category as well as Sussex Young Chef of the Year and Young Sussex Farmer of the Year.  The Grand Finalists for Sussex Street Food of the Year were revealed last month at the Live Finals.  Read more: Street food finalists named ahead of Sussex Food & Drink Awards  Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on April 29 2020 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and guests will enjoy a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.    To vote for your favourite food and drink produces by January 18 2020, visit: www.sussexfoodawards.biz  Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 Finalists:  Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op  Bangers Galore, Horsham, West Sussex  Boho Gelato, Brighton & Hove  Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex  Latchetts Farm, Danehill, East Sussex  Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst, West Sussex  Perfectly Preserved, Worthing, West Sussex  South Downs Honey, Lancing, West Sussex  Southview Farm Dairy, Pulborough, West Sussex  The Copper Pan Fudge Company, Chichester, West Sussex  The Sussex Biltong Co, Piltdown, East Sussex    Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd  Archers of Westfield, Westfield, East Sussex  Bramptons Butchers, Brighton & Hove  C.L.Leppard of Mayfield, Mayfield, East Sussex  Cottenhams of Lindfield – Craft Butchers, Lindfield, West Sussex  Coughtrey’s Butchers, Pulborough, West Sussex  Cowdray Farm Shop Butchery, Midhurst, West Sussex  Michael Courtney Butchers, Midhurst, West Sussex  New Street Butchers & Deli, Horsham, West Sussex  Nick The Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex  Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex    Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery  Chichester Farmers Market, West Sussex  Forest Row Village Market, East Sussex  Hailsham Farmers Market, East Sussex  Horsham Market (Saturday), West Sussex  Lewes Farmers Market, East Sussex  Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex  The Great Little Farmers Market, Worthing, West Sussex    Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet  Crabshack, Worthing, West Sussex  etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton & Hove  Into The Blue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex  Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex  Semolina, Brighton & Hove  The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex  The Earl of March Country Pub & Restaurant, Lavant, West Sussex  The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex  The Pink Cabbage Produce Co., Mayfield, East Sussex  The Seahorse Cafe, East Preston, West Sussex    Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR  Bedlam Brewery, Plumpton Green, East Sussex  Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex  Brighton Bier, Brighton & Hove  Brighton Gin, Brighton & Hove  Chilgrove Spirits, Chichester, West Sussex  Drunken Berries, Chichester, West Sussex  Long Man Brewery, Litlington, East Sussex  Oxney Organic Estate, Beckley, East Sussex  Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex  Wobblegate Crushed Fruit Juices, Bolney, West Sussex     Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network  Barney’s Delicatessen, Brighton & Hove  Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex  Eggs to Apples Farm Shop, Etchingham, East Sussex  Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex  Nick the Butcher Farm Shop and Deli, Hartfield, East Sussex  Park Farm Shop, Falmer, East Sussex  Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings, West Sussex  The Fresh Fish Shop, Haywards Heath, West Sussex  The Seasons Forest Row, Forest Row, East Sussex  Veasey & Sons Fishmongers, Forest Row, East Sussex

Sussex Food & Drink Awards Trophy

Sussex Food & Drink Awards Trophy