Finalists revealed for Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020

Public voting is now open for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 and organisers are calling all food and drink lovers across the county to vote for their favourites.

The top ten finalists were announced this week for Sussex Food Producer of the Year; Sussex Farmers Market of the Year; Sussex Butcher of the Year; Sussex Eating Experience of the Year; Sussex Food Shop of the Year; and Sussex Drink Producer of the Year. Voting will be open until January 18 2020. A whopping 18,000 public votes were received for the awards last year and the expert judging panel, chaired by local dairy farmer and Nuffield Scholar, William Goodwin, is hoping that even more people will vote this year. Mr Goodwin said: “We say it each year, but what an exciting line up of finalists we have for 2020 and I’m delighted to see some new names as well as those more familiar on the list this year. The festive season is the perfect time of year to get out and about and sample the wonderful products from these amazing Sussex food and drink businesses and I would urge people to try out as many of our finalists as possible. “The bar is raised higher each year in these unique awards, making the public vote a vital part of the judging process and who makes it through as a grand finalist. It only takes a minute or two and can really make a difference, so please vote for your favourite to win now.” Entries remain open until January 3 2020 for the Sussex Newcomer of the Year category as well as Sussex Young Chef of the Year and Young Sussex Farmer of the Year. The Grand Finalists for Sussex Street Food of the Year were revealed last month at the Live Finals. Read more: Street food finalists named ahead of Sussex Food & Drink Awards Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on April 29 2020 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and guests will enjoy a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex. To vote for your favourite food and drink produces by January 18 2020, visit: www.sussexfoodawards.biz Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 Finalists: Sussex Food Producer of the Year, sponsored by Southern Co-op Bangers Galore, Horsham, West Sussex Boho Gelato, Brighton & Hove Jengers Craft Bakery, Billingshurst, West Sussex Latchetts Farm, Danehill, East Sussex Noble and Stace Chocolatiers, Midhurst, West Sussex Perfectly Preserved, Worthing, West Sussex South Downs Honey, Lancing, West Sussex Southview Farm Dairy, Pulborough, West Sussex The Copper Pan Fudge Company, Chichester, West Sussex The Sussex Biltong Co, Piltdown, East Sussex Sussex Butcher of the Year, sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd Archers of Westfield, Westfield, East Sussex Bramptons Butchers, Brighton & Hove C.L.Leppard of Mayfield, Mayfield, East Sussex Cottenhams of Lindfield – Craft Butchers, Lindfield, West Sussex Coughtrey’s Butchers, Pulborough, West Sussex Cowdray Farm Shop Butchery, Midhurst, West Sussex Michael Courtney Butchers, Midhurst, West Sussex New Street Butchers & Deli, Horsham, West Sussex Nick The Butcher, Hartfield, East Sussex Tablehurst Farm, Forest Row, East Sussex Sussex Farmers Market of the Year, sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery Chichester Farmers Market, West Sussex Forest Row Village Market, East Sussex Hailsham Farmers Market, East Sussex Horsham Market (Saturday), West Sussex Lewes Farmers Market, East Sussex Shoreham Farmers Market, West Sussex The Great Little Farmers Market, Worthing, West Sussex Sussex Eating Experience of the Year, sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet Crabshack, Worthing, West Sussex etch. by Steven Edwards, Brighton & Hove Into The Blue, Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex Restaurant Interlude, Lower Beeding, West Sussex Semolina, Brighton & Hove The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex The Earl of March Country Pub & Restaurant, Lavant, West Sussex The Fig Tree, Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex The Pink Cabbage Produce Co., Mayfield, East Sussex The Seahorse Cafe, East Preston, West Sussex Sussex Drink Producer of the Year, sponsored by Natural PR Bedlam Brewery, Plumpton Green, East Sussex Bolney Wine Estate, Bolney, West Sussex Brighton Bier, Brighton & Hove Brighton Gin, Brighton & Hove Chilgrove Spirits, Chichester, West Sussex Drunken Berries, Chichester, West Sussex Long Man Brewery, Litlington, East Sussex Oxney Organic Estate, Beckley, East Sussex Ridgeview Wine Estate, Ditchling Common, East Sussex Wobblegate Crushed Fruit Juices, Bolney, West Sussex Sussex Food Shop of the Year, sponsored by Sussex Food and Drink Network Barney’s Delicatessen, Brighton & Hove Cowdray Farm Shop, Midhurst, West Sussex Eggs to Apples Farm Shop, Etchingham, East Sussex Jeremy’s Two, Cowfold, West Sussex Nick the Butcher Farm Shop and Deli, Hartfield, East Sussex Park Farm Shop, Falmer, East Sussex Rushfields Farm Shop, Poynings, West Sussex The Fresh Fish Shop, Haywards Heath, West Sussex The Seasons Forest Row, Forest Row, East Sussex Veasey & Sons Fishmongers, Forest Row, East Sussex