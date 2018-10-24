'Loving' adopters needed for children in West Sussex

Adopters are needed for children in West Sussex who are waiting to join 'safe and loving families', according to the county council.

A service which 'fully prepares' prospective parents for adoption, matches them with the right children and offers long-term support, is offered by West Sussex County Council.

The council said it is looking for people to adopt children from babies and toddlers through to school age, to 'change a child's life'.

Paul Marshall, cabinet member for children and young people said there is 'no age limit to becoming an adoptive parent'.

He added: "We welcome enquiries from anyone regardless of marital status, gender, ethnicity or sexuality.

"Adoptive parents need to be compassionate, caring, committed and resilient as well as financially secure and healthy, and clearly have a tremendous amount of love to give.

“There are lots of wonderful children in West Sussex just waiting for permanent loving new homes.”

Last week marked National Adoption Week (October 15-21), and one couple, who adopted through the county council, spoke about their experience for the occasion.



Stephen, who parents a two-year-old boy with his partner Simon, said: “Our social worker was direct, truthful and honest but also sympathetic, friendly and understanding, which made it really easy to connect with her.

“Adoption is such an amazing avenue for anyone wanting to become a family. It takes drive, honesty and lots and lots of patience but your determination will be repaid tenfold when you finally get to look into your child’s eyes.

“We cannot express how amazing we have found the process as the end result has been our adorable son so we will forever feel a great sense of gratitude to everyone who has helped us in achieving our goal.”

The county council said it regularly hosts information sessions where prospective adopters can find out more and 'talk in confidence' in a 'welcoming and informal environment'.

The next event takes place in Shoreham on November 28.



For more information, call the council adoption team on 0330 222 777 or visit www.westsussex.gov.co.uk/adoption.