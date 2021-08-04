Discover Great Veg is sharing recipes perfect for summer picnics, snacks, meal times and more.

Green veg and feta tabbouleh

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Serves: 4

Skill Level: Easy

Ingredients

200g bulgar wheat

250ml chicken stock

250g pack kale (or spinach)

4 tomatoes, diced

25g pack parsley, chopped

200g pack feta, crumbled

75g pomegranate seeds

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Method

Bring the bulgar wheat and stock to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, covered. Remove from the heat and keep covered until cool slightly.

Meanwhile, cook the kale in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain well and roughly chop.

Mix the kale into the bulgar wheat along with the remaining ingredients and season to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

Mediterranean spinach filled rolls

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 2 minutes

Serves: 4

Skill Level: Easy

Ingredients

4 crusty bread rolls

260g bag spinach

280g jar chargrilled peppers in oil

1 courgette, halved then thinly sliced lengthways

2 tbsp chopped basil

125g light mozzarella, sliced

Method

Cut the tops off the rolls to make lids and reserve. Scoop out the bread saving the shell of the roll.

Place the spinach in a large bowl, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 minutes, squeeze out the excess liquid.

Drain the peppers reserving the oil. Heat 1 tbsp of the oil and fry the courgettes for 2-3 minutes until softened and mix in the peppers and basil, season. Place half the courgette mixture in the base of the rolls, add the mozzarella and then the remaining courgette mixture, press in the spinach then top with the roll lid.

Serve halved with salad.

Spinach, watermelon and grain salad

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 2 minutes

Serves: 2

Skill Level: Easy

Ingredients

250g pouch mixed grains

250g spinach

1/4 small watermelon, diced

Juice 1/2 lemon

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 medium eggs

2 tbsp roughly chopped parsley

Method

Heat the grains according to pack instructions.

Place the spinach in a large bowl, cover with clingfilm and microwave for 2 minutes or until just wilted, stir into the grains with the watermelon.

Whisk together the lemon juice and oil, season and toss into the salad.

Meanwhile, poach the eggs according to taste and place on top of the salad.

Sprinkle over the parsley and serve.

Tuna and Kale burgers

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Skill Level: Easy

Ingredients

500g Maris Piper potatoes, cut into chunks

2 x 200g cans tuna in spring water, drained

2 tbsp tartare sauce

2 tbsp plain flour

150g shredded kale

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

Method

Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 10-15 minutes until tender, drain and roughly mash.

Gently mix in the tuna, tartare sauce and flour.

Meanwhile, steam the kale for 4 minutes and roughly chop.

Stir into the potato mixture and season.

Mould into 8 burgers and chill for 15 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the burgers in 2 batches for 1-2 minutes each side until golden.

Serve with a fresh green salad and roasted cherry tomatoes

Superfood Smoothie

Prep: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Skill Level: Easy

Ingredients

2 tbsp rolled oats

400ml apple juice

75g spinach

25g kale

1tbsp agave nectar

1 ripe banana, roughly sliced

Method

Place the oats in a liquidizer with the apple juice and soak for 5 minutes.

Add all the remaining ingredients to the liquidizer and puree until smooth.

Pour into 2 glasses and serve.