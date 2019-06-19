Dog show returns to village pub to help save greyhounds from Chinese meat trade

A dog show is set to return near Billingshurst to raise funds for a charity helping greyhounds rescued from the Chinese meat trade.

Following the success of last year’s event The Blue Ship pub at The Haven is holding its Charity Fun Dog Show on Saturday June 29 to fundraise for Candy Cane Rescue.

Sophie Bailey, at The Blue Ship, said: “The response and support for the event has been overwhelming with lots of local businesses in and around Billinghsurst and Horsham getting involved.”

The event is set to be much larger than last year with trade stalls, demonstrations, a raffle and more.

The show will have ten fun classes with rosettes to fifth place plus trophies for the winners.

She added: “It really will be a fun day out for all the family. We have supported Candy Cane Rescue pretty much from the start and we continue to be amazed by the work that they do.”

Candy Cane was set in June 2017 up by Kerry Elliman, founder of Birmingham Greyhound Protection and Kerry is hoping to attend, Sophie added.

She said the non-profit organisation’s aim is to help provide a safe environment in which greyhounds rescued from the Chinese meat trade can be cared for. The charity repatriates them to the UK or Europe and finds them loving homes.

Sophie added: “What these poor dogs go through is truly horrific. We are still looking for any more local businesses who might like to donate a prize for the raffle or sponsor the event and have their details advertised on the day.

“We would also welcome more trade stands. Please get in touch.”

For more contact Sophie Bailey theblueship@hotmail.co.uk see www.theblueship.co.uk/news-events/ or visit the pub’s Facebook page.