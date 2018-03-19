D.W Nye to hold a free demo day

The event will give customers an opportunity to see the latest tools and equipment

The family-run company will be serving up barista coffees and artisan cheese toasties free of charge, while customers stroll around the four-acre depot watching demonstrations from world-class suppliers like Acheson and Glover, makers of state-of-the-art stone and concrete products, and tool specialist Makita.

Other exhibitors at the event include Brett, Digby Stone and Artificialgrass.com, who will be showing the latest products to DIY enthusiasts in the local area and answer any questions.

From 7.30am until 2pm, homeowners and trade customers will benefit from exclusive offers and discounts only available on the day. D.W. Nye’s team of staff will also be available to give expert advice on all manner of building projects. The event will focus on landscaping products, for customers looking to renovate their gardens after winter.

Rex Nye, owner and managing director at D.W. Nye, said: “Following the huge success of our demo days last year, we wanted to provide an opportunity for customers to come and hear about the latest landscaping products, get expert advice, receive discounts and pick up some DIY inspiration along the way.

“It’s a great chance to chat to our retail and trade customers while treating them to a tasty lunch.

“We look forward to welcoming people on the day, there’s no need to book – just turn up.”

The demo day will be taking place at the builders merchant’s depot on the A24 at Kingsfold.

Find out more at www.dwnye.co.uk