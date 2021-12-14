Royal Mail warns of Christmas delivery disruption in 25 areas - see full list

A total of 25 delivery offices are experiencing disruption (Photo: Getty Images)

Royal Mail has warned of delays to Christmas cards and presents in 25 of its delivery offices in parts of the UK.

The postal service said it has been affected by Covid-related self-isolation, high levels of sick days, resourcing and “other local factors”.

It is working to minimise delays to deliveries in affected areas, but admitted it may not be able to offer a full service in some locations.

Which areas are affected?

A total of 25 areas are experiencing disruption to deliveries, but the majority of its services are running as normal.

The postal service has 1,200 offices in total, so most areas will be unaffected by the delays.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across most of the country.

“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week.

“In a small number of local offices this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as Covid-related self isolation, high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

“In those cases we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.

“We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.”

The postal service confirmed the following areas are experiencing disruption:

Belfast West DO (BT10 - BT12 and BT17)

Belper DO (DE56)

Bowthorpe DO (NR5, NR8)

Burnham On Crouch DO (CM0 8)

Buxton NR SUDO (NR10 5)

Chelmsford DO (CM1 to CM3)

Congleton DO (CW4 and CW12)

Eccles DO (M30)

Farnborough DO (GU14)

Finsbury Park DO (N4 and N15)

Havant DO (PO9-10)

Hornsey DO (N8)

Kinlochleven SPDO (PH50)

Longton DO (ST3 and ST11)

New Ferry DO (CH32, CH62 and CH63)

Northwich DO (CW8 to CW9)

Pontypridd DO (CF37, CF38 and CF46)

Rayleigh DO (SS6)

Shrewsbury DO (SY1 to SY5)

St. Helens DO (WA9 to WA11)

Stocksbridge (S36)

Upminster DO (RM14)

Upton DO (CH30 and CH49)

Warrington DO (WA1 to WA2 and WA4 to WA5)

Willesden DO (NW10 and NW26)

When is the last posting date for UK addresses?

With Christmas now less than two weeks away, you will need to make sure all presents and cards are posted soon to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

The final Christmas posting dates for sending items to UK addresses via Royal Mail are as follows:

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy - Friday 17 December

Royal Mail 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48 - Saturday 18 December

Royal Mail 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48 - Tuesday 21 December

Royal Mail Tracked 24 - Wednesday 22 December