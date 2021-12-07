Christmas shopping in Crawley: Here are County Mall’s opening and closing times
Tis the season for present buying and to help you planning your spree, here are the Christmas opening and closing times of Crawley’s favourite shopping centre.
We all know that buying gifts at Christmas can be stressful, so we want to make sure you are prepared as possible so you can plan your shopping trip.
Read More
Here are County Mall’s Christmas opening and closing times below:
Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th: 9am to 7pm
Sunday 19th: 10:30am to 4:30pm
Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd: 9am to 7pm
Christmas Eve (Friday 24th): 9am to 5pm
Christmas Day (Saturday 25th): CLOSED
Boxing Day (Sunday 26th): 10:30pm to 4:30pm
Bank Holiday (Monday 27th): 9am to 6pm
Bank Holiday (Tuesday 28th): 9am to 6pm
Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th: 9am to 6pm
New Year’s Eve (Friday 31st): 9am to 5pm
New Year’s Day (Saturday 1st Jan): 10:30am to 4:30pm
If you would like any further information about the County’s Mall Christmas opening and closing times, please visit their website at https://www.countymall.co.uk/christmas-opening-hours