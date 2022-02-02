Skoda has revealed its new Enyaq Coupe iV, with the promise of a near-300bhp performance variant among the choices.

As the name suggests, the new model is a sleeker looking, more aerodynamic version of the Czech brand’s impressive Enyaq electric SUV.

It’s actually fractionally taller and longer than the regular Enyaq but the redesigned rear three-quarters and sloping roofline - complete with standard-fit panoramic glass roof - gives it a lower, sportier look.

It also reduces drag, meaning that the entry-level version will do 339 miles on a charge - three more than the equivalent standard SUV.

All versions of the Coupe use the larger 77kWh battery found in higher-spec Enyaqs but three variants offer different motor setups and power outputs. The UK won’t get the smaller 58kWh battery option.

The entry-level Enyaq Coupe iV 80 features a single rear-mounted motor producing 201bhp while the 80X and vRS both add a motor to the front axle. In the 80X this gives total power of 262bhp while the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS will produce 295bhp and 339lb ft. That gives the hottest version of this EV a 0-62mph time of 6.5 seconds but, like most EVs, top speed is a relatively low 111mph.

Both 80X and vRS models feature suspension lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear and a “sports chassis” setup. Standard fit wheels are 19 inches for the 80 and 20 inches for the other two models, with 21-inchers an option.

Inside, the cabin is very similar to the standard Enyaq, with a 13-inch infotainment screen and 5.3-inch digital instrument display peeping out from the dashboard. Boot space is 570 litres, just 15 litres down on the regular Enyaq.

Trim levels also follow the standard Enyaq, with Loft, Suite, Ecosuite and Sportline offering a choice of interior fabrics, colours and finishes.

The exclusive vRS Suite is reserved for the range-topping Coupe variant and features black perforated leather sports seats with contrasting stitching; a leather-look dash material to match the seats; sports steering wheel; carbon‑fibre‑effect decorative strips on the dashboard and door trim, and aluminium pedal covers. It also gets the striking Crystal Face as standard, which illuminates the Enyaq Coupe’s large grille with 131 LEDs.