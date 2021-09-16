Order books open for updated Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen has given its Polo a refreshed, new look, adding more technology and level two autonomous driving.

Order books are open now, with prices stating at £17,885.

Available with the same choice of three trim levels, as found in the Golf and Tiguan, buyers of the new model can choose from the entry-level Life — which is expected to account for 75% of sales in the UK — or the comfort-focused Style. The current range tops-out with the performance-inspired R-Line. Each of the latter two start from £20,785.

Those keen to enjoy more pace and sportiness will need to wait a few weeks before details and prices of the Polo GTI are confirmed.

It will come as no surprise to learn that Volkswagen says the design refresh is primarily centred around bringing the Polo into line with the newer Golf. While the Polo’s lighting strip has bee updated, across the range all cars get LED headlights as standard, plus LED tail-lights. For the first time in the Polo, the LEDs are available with matrix technology, labelled IQ Light.There’s also new front and rear bumpers, and the tailgate has been redesigned. The bootlid now boasts the VW family signage, with the large VW logo with Polo lettering underneath. And while the new model is slightly longer than its predecessor, namely because of the reprofiled bumpers, the actual wheelbase remains the same.

Also for the first time in the Polo, Travel Assist is available as an option. First seen on the VW Passat, the level two autonomous driving feature combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to enable partly automated driving at up to 130mph. Fitted as standard across the range is a more regular version of lane-keeping assistance.

There are a number of changes to the cabin. There’s a redesigned, multifunction steering wheel fitted as standard, while the driver gets an eight-inch digital instrument display. Also standard-fit is VW’s latest infotainment system with a eight-inch touchscreen, though a 9.2-inch version is available as an option. Carried over from the Golf, and again sitting lower on the centre console, is the new slider temperature control.