An extra 20,000 practical driving tests appointments are to be offered each month as part of an effort to cut huge waiting lists around the country.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said it would increase the number of tests examiners can carry out each day in order to address the backlog of learners trying to secure a slot.

The Covid pandemic has caused huge disruption to the driving test system, forcing hundreds of thousands of tests to be cancelled or rescheduled. Since testing restarted examiners have also been carrying out fewer tests each day in order to reduce their risk of exposure and to allow them to follow additional Covid-secure safety measures.

Driving test numbers have been restricted since lockdown lifted

As a result, learners were told earlier this year that they face waiting times of up to 17 weeks to secure a practical driving test slot.

Now, the DVSA has said that from Monday, 14 June examiners will be able to carry out seven tests per day – the same number as they did before the pandemic.

This should allow the agency to offer between 15,000 and 20,000 extra driving tests per month.

Hundreds of thousands of learners are still waiting for an opportunity to pass the practical driving test

It said the change was possible as examiners were now used to carrying out the additional Covid safety measures and so could carry out their usual number of tests with little risk of overrunning.

The extra tests will be added at the end of each day to avoid disruption to existing bookings but the DVSA said the change would also allow it to begin offering early morning and evening tests again.

The new appointments will be “gradually” added to the online booking system on a daily basis from Wednesday, 9 June.

The announcement comes shortly after the DVSA set a deadline for learners with on-hold test appointments to rebook their test.