Career milestone for head gardener

A head gardener is this summer celebrating 20 years of working at a retirement village in Cranleigh.

Richard Gash, who trained as a skilled tree surgeon, started working at Elmbridge Retirement Village in 1998 and now looks after a team of six gardeners and 28 acres of landscaped grounds.

Lots has changed at the village over the past two decades but Richard says it’s the residents, his team and the beautiful setting that has kept him rooted there.

He said: “As a young boy, I was always intrigued when passing the village and wondering what it was like inside, little did I know I would end up spending a vast part of my working life here!

“I feel really lucky to work in such a picturesque setting amongst some wonderful and interesting people – the staff, my dedicated team and of course the residents.”

Richard and his team are busy landscaping the grounds in preparation for the launch of a new development of apartments at the village on Wednesday July 18.

“It’s been a really busy time for the grounds team as we put in new planting and vegetation for the new Arun House apartments.

“Towards the end of the summer, we will need to start preparing for the colder months too, tree pruning is always a challenge but one I look forward to”

For more information visit www.retirementvillages.co.uk/our-villages/elmbridge-village/