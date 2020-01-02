Call for Horsham residents to embrace Christmas spirit all year

Christmas is a time of year filled with joy, laughter and fun.

It’s a time for coming together and celebrating with those closest to you.

But some people don’t have that privilege and spent Christmas alone or without food and gifts.

This year the County Times partnered with the Salvation Army for the Caring at Christmas campaign, highlighting the plight of those most in need.

Each week in December we featured people closely involved with the charity’s work, either those who help share Christmas spirit or who benefit from their generosity.

During the campaign I had the privilege of seeing, first hand, the good which the Salvation Army does.

I visited the charity’s Horsham base to see countless food parcels being made up, ready to make Christmas special again for those in need. The volunteers carrying out this sadly essential work deserve a huge amount of credit. But so to do the people of Horsham, who pulled together to donate an incredible number of gifts.

Selection boxes collected by local business owner Dominic Sakakini were piled high alongside boxes of Lego and other toys sure to bring a smile to someone’s face.

A Cadbury selection box can cost just a few pounds, but the impact it can have can be huge.

It’s your opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of your neighbours, to make Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.

I urge you to engage with the true meaning of Christmas, but not just over the festive period. The Salvation Army does incredible work all year round and donations are always needed. Giving back is a vital part of building a community, and this is your way to make a difference.

Cash donations can be made at the charity’s church in Booth Way/Depot Road, which is open most days from 9am to 2pm.

