Brand new detached home in central Horsham location

This exceptional brand new four bedroom detached family home, built by Churchlands Homes to a very high standard of specification throughout, is situated in a select cul-de-sac within easy reach of the town, countryside and major road and rail links.

A covered porch with front door leads into the spacious entrance hall with oak veneered doors to all rooms, a bespoke turned staircase to the first floor and a fully tiled downstairs cloak/shower room. The 16ft sitting room is a lovely reception room with double glazed bay window to the front and a fitted traditional cast iron stove with brick hearth. From the entrance hall, a further door leads to the stunning 23ft kitchen/dining/family room with a tiled floor running throughout. The contemporary kitchen from a range by Trilogy Design comprises a bespoke range of solid wood painted soft close cupboards and drawers with integrated appliances including American style fridge/freezer, gas hob, eye level double oven and microwave, dishwasher and wine cooler. There is a peninsular style breakfast bar, double glazed window and additional double glazed French doors from the dining/family area with matching side panels, leading out to the garden and patio. An adjoining utility room with washing machine, drier, matching units with sink and worktops completes the downstairs accommodation.

To the first floor are four good sized bedrooms. The master bedroom enjoys a southerly aspect with views towards Denne Hill. There is also a large double wardrobe and door to a luxury en-suite shower room with a corner over sized shower enclosure. Three further bedrooms and a stunning family bathroom with separate shower complete the first floor accommodation.

The property also benefits from under floor heating to the ground floor with individual thermostats to each room and individually thermostatically controlled radiators to the first floor and dual heating zones for optimum economy.

Outside, there is a double width driveway to the front providing off road parking, leading to the integral garage with up and over door. There is a landscaped area of garden adjacent to the drive and path leading to the rear garden. This partly walled garden offers a good degree of seclusion with a large Indian sandstone patio and remainder laid to lawn.

An internal viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate not just what this stunning home has to offer but also the location and easy access to all amenities.

This property is on the market for £725,000.

For more information contact Woodlands Estates on 01403 270270 or visit www.woodlands-estates.co.uk