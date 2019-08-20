An ideal base for wine tourism

Chateau Prieuré Marquet is a wine château with a difference.

Steeped in history, it produces a range of wines under the Bordeaux Superieur designation, in a modern winery which combines both old and new techniques.

Stainless steel fermentation tanks sit alongside large terracotta jars, modelled on those used by the Greeks and Romans.

The beams of the old winery building have been carefully preserved and the entire building is covered by a modern, removable shell to control temperature, keeping the historic nature of the establishment intact.

With a forward-thinking owner and a top oenologist wine-maker Luc Barusseau, the boundaries of Bordeaux wine production are being pushed in new directions. Gamay and Chardonnay vines have been introduced, varieties normally associated with Burgundy rather than Bordeaux.

With the first production of these wines due this year, the results are awaited with great interest.

The magnificent chateau building is an architectural gem, which has been carefully restored with both respect for the past and contemporary imagination, under the guidance of the entrepreneur owner Bernard Canonne.

Apart from producing award winning Bordeaux wines, it now offers prestigious accommodation, along with bespoke dining and a host of services which can be arranged according to your wishes.

The chateau is situated close to the world-famous wine town of Saint Emilion, with its dozens of wine shops, wine bars and restaurants.

Only an hour’s drive from the centre of Bordeaux itself, it is an oasis of calm amongst the top vineyards of the world.

Eleven different luxuriously appointed rooms are available for a night or two and for any celebration you care to name.

Alternatively, the entire chateau can be hired for the ultimate celebratory event, such as a wedding.

Picture yourself sipping champagne on the terrace, relaxing by the pool or strolling through the leafy vineyards.

Throw open the shutters in the morning, as the sun streams into your bedroom and you gaze over the peaceful scenery, before enjoying a delicious croissant and coffee in the conservatory.

An ideal base for wine tourism, exploring the surrounding vineyards of Saint Emilion, Pomerol, Fronsac and other Bordeaux Appellations, it is also the wedding venue par excellence.

The entire chateau can be put at your disposal, with 11 guest bedrooms and the spacious and luxurious salons and sitting rooms overlooking the vineyards, the elegant, wide corridors, swimming pool, terrace, conservatory and dining room. All services can be provided by the chateau and its partners, to make your event one which you will remember forever.

Richard Esling BSc DipWSET is an experienced wine consultant, agent, writer and educator.

An erstwhile wine importer, he runs a wine agency and consultancy company called WineWyse, is founder and principal of the Sussex Wine Academy, chairman of Arundel Wine Society and is an International Wine Judge. Follow him on Twitter @richardwje.