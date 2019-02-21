An exceptionally impressive family home in Horsham

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an exceptional family home set in highly convenient and much sought after location of Compton’s Lane, offering wonderful and flexible living spaces.

This impressive family home has been the subject of considerable expenditure, with the original accommodation extended and refurbished to a high standard throughout.

As you enter the front door you are immediately greeted with the sense of space that is on offer, which is light, airy and well proportioned and radiates from a large central hallway. There is a cloakroom, boiler room and oak panel door to a study/play room with views to the front.

The 17ft x 13ft sitting room offers ample space for furniture with feature fireplace with inset gas log effect fire giving a real warmth to this room.

The hub of this beautiful home is the superbly appointed kitchen/dining/family room with Karndean flooring and its stunning lantern light roof that floods the room with light.

There are also views over the extensive rear gardenthat can be accessed via large bi-folding doors. The main kitchen area offers contemporary modern units with granite work surfaces and high-end Neff appliances including built-in ovens, dishwasher, integral full height fridge and separate freezer. The central breakfast island with inset Siemens induction hob and designer extractor above makes for a great entertaining space. From the kitchen area you enter via oak panel double doors the formal dining room with patio doors to the garden and doors to a large storage cupboard and the integral garage. A useful utility room with units and space for a number of appliances completes the extensive ground floor accommodation.

From the entrance hall an oak staircase rises to the first floor galleried landing offering a fantastic space with windows to the front and views over the front garden. The master bedroom is a generous size with feature curved walls, built-in wardrobes and a luxurious en-suite shower room and beautiful views over the grounds to the rear. Additionally, there are three further double bedrooms and a family bathroom with separate bath and additional separate shower enclosure and dual sinks.

This lovely family home is set back from the road and is accessed via a long gravel driveway with ample parking leading to the integral garage with electric roller door. To the rear is a delightful secluded garden, mainly laid to lawn with a patio area adjoining the rear of the house. There is a raised seating area and sweeping path to the rear with mature shrub borders.

An internal viewing is strongly advised to fully appreciate what this property, on the market for £950,000, has to offer.

Contact Woodlans Estates on 01403 270270 or visit www.woodlands-estates.co.uk for more details.