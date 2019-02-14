A handsome home in an excellent Billingshurst location

This brand new three/ four bedroom home, ready for occupation, has a stylish modern interior with bi-fold doors and a superb kitchen/ breakfast room.

Designed in a handsome classic style with immaculate presentation, the property has neutral decor throughout and is in an excellent town location.

The property features a hall, cloackroom, sitting room, kitchen/ dining room, three bedrooms with a fourth that can be used as a study, utility room and two bathrooms (one en-suite).

Outside there is a garage base and parking. To the front of the house there is an area of lawn with flower beds. A paved stone path leads around to the rear lawned garden with a raised paved stone sun terrace and glazed balustrade. The garden is enclosed by brick and timber walled and fenced boundary walls.

The property is very well located, a few minutes’ walk from Billingshurst railway station, the village centre and primary and secondary schools. There are excellent road links via tthe A29 and A272.

This property is on the market for a guide price of £595,000.

For more information contact Comyn and James on 01798 888111 or visit www.comynandjames.co.uk