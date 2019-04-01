245 photos go on display in Cranleigh for camera club’s exhibition

Cranleigh Village Hall had 245 photographs on display when it hosted a camera club’s annual exhibition on Saturday March 23.

The pictures, taken by members of the Cranleigh Camera Club, corresponded to a wide range of different subjects which included landscape, nature, portraits, panels grouping several related images together and an open category allowing free choice - for example, street photography, architecture, sport, or still life.

Cranleigh Camera Club held its annual exhibition at Cranleigh Village Hall SUS-190327-113545001

A category entitled ‘digital art’ covered images constructed with digital software from one or more photographs as expressions of image-makers’ creative imagination.

Ann Smith, Cranleigh Camera Club chairman, said: “The exhibition has been running annually for many years, providing an impressively varied and interesting range of colour and monochrome images, both printed and projected on screen.

“The exhibition entries had been assessed by David Mendus, a highly experienced judge of photographic work. Swales Parry was awarded best image in the exhibition.

“It is hoped that some visitors might join the club after their visit, and they would be warmly welcomed.”

For more, visit www.cranleighcameraclub.co.uk

