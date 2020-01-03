Have you ever left anything behind?

10 of the most bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels across the UK in 2019

Staying overnight in a hotel can be great fun, but one of the most annoying parts of being away from home is having to pack up all your luggage when you leave.

For some travellers, the ordeal of packing proved to be something of a chore and resulted in some rather strange items being left behind at various Travelodge hotels last year. Here are 10 of the most bizarre items to have been left by hotel-goers at various Travelodge hotels across the UK in 2019.

Travelodge hotel: Leamington Spa

1. A 5ft unicorn made from flowers

Travelodge hotel: Leamington Spa
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Travelodge hotel: Liverpool John Lennon Airport

2. A huge full moon

Travelodge hotel: Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Travelodge hotel: Stratford upon Avon

3. A pair of Alpacas called Ant and Dec

Travelodge hotel: Stratford upon Avon
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Travelodge hotel: Cardiff Atlantic Wharf

4. A gingerbread village with residents

Travelodge hotel: Cardiff Atlantic Wharf
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3