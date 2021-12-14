When Horsham was invited to the ball in 2014

Troublemaking ugly sisters, a handsome Prince Charming and magical Fairy Godmother stole the show as Cinderella was on at the Capitol theatre in December 2014.

The stars included Rosemary Shrager, who is cooked up a recipe for love in the revered role of the Fairy Godmother.

Rosemary proved her mettle by competing in the 2012 series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Rosemary said: “I am the Fairy Godmother, but I have to be careful not to overdo it. I have to be believable but I am going to make it fun and try to be everyone’s favourite aunt.

“I am in my element - the only thing I am scared about is I am singing a solo.”

Self-confessed Disney fan Zoe Adkin said she was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be cast as Cinderella.

Zoe said: “I genuinely love panto, there is nothing quite like it – quintessentially British and something for everyone.

“My childhood memory would be the transformation, with the pumpkin and everything, so that will be fun.”

CBBC’s Olly Pike featured as Dandini, Prince Charming’s best friend.

Olly said: “I like pantomime because it’s not too serious - as much as I love doing theatre, in panto you can bend the rules a bit.”

1. JPCT 141014 S14440288x Cinderella panto launch at the Capitol -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141015-122427001 Photo Sales

2. JPCT 141014 S14440277x Cinderella panto launch at the Capitol -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141015-122301001 Photo Sales

3. JPCT 141014 S14440036x Cinderella panto launch at the Capitol -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141015-145122001 Photo Sales

4. JPCT 141014 S14440163x Cinderella panto launch at the Capitol -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141015-121453001 Photo Sales