The day an Olympic legend visited Horsham
Olympic legend Seb Coe received what he described as an ‘absolutely fantastic’ welcome when he visited Tanbridge House School in Horsham in May 2011. As chairman of the London organising committee for the 2012 Olympic Games, he chatted with youngsters, signed autographs and met Olympic hopefuls to mark the involvement of schools from across West Sussex in the 2012 Get Set education programme and the ongoing success of West Sussex initiatives linked to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The double Olympic gold medallist said 2012 was ‘only the beginning of the story’ as he watched young athletes being put through their paces.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 11:14 am
Jules White, head teacher at Tanbridge, was delighted the school was chosen for such a prestigious event and said it was inspirational for all involved. He added: “We have had a fantastic day and it’s been a pleasure to support Seb’s aspiration to ensure maximum engagement by the young people with the Olympics and the fact we have had so many wonderful activities and special visitors has enabled the whole school and a host of superb guests and fellow students to take part.”
