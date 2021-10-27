Southwater’s spooky season from the past
This week we have been looking back at previous Halloween events in Horsham to honour the spooky season.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 3:23 pm
In October 2010, youngsters arrived at the Southwater Library dressed as witches and wizards ready for a spooky storytime afternoon.
Visitors joined in with the interactive scary stories in the week running up to Halloween 2010.
Afterwards, the children got creative and made bats, cats and ghosts.
Making the most of the fun was Charlotte Elia, seven at the time, Toby Lancaster, seven at the time and Emily Williams, four at the time.