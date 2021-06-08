HOR020511 Maypole Fair on Plaistow Village Green. Fancy dress competition. L to R Daniel Simpson aged 3, 1st, Austin Johnson aged 3 2nd and Matilda Simpson aged 4 3rd. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110205170447

Looking back to May Day in Horsham District in 2011

This week we look back to May Day celebrations in Horsham District in 2011.

By Sam Dixon-French
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 10:16 am

People donned fancy dress and took to the streets to party in Plaistow and Rusper.

These images, taken by Derek Martin, give a snapshot of the day’s fun.

1.

HOR020511 Maypole Fair on Plaistow Village Green. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110205170435

2.

HOR 020511 Mayday event in Rusper. Archie bell 5 had a go at Roll a Pig. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110205170409

3.

HOR 020511 Mayday event in Rusper. Charlie Denton 7, won a coconut photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110205170357

4.

HOR 020511 Mayday event in Rusper. Emily Hutchinson 6 and sister Phoebe 8 wellie throwing. photo by derek martin ENGSNL00120110205170342

