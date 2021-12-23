Looking back at Henfield’s Spirit of Christmas event 2010

Other events included a shop window competition, shops open with refreshments for customers and various food and charity stalls, including Friends of St. Barnabas House and HART, with carol singing and music by Children’s Society supporters.

The event was supported by BN5 magazine, Henfield Enterprise and Henfield Community Partnership.

Henfield Enterprise chairman Mike Beardall said: “We were lucky with the weather and there was a great atmosphere in the High Street.

“Our thanks to all the traders and volunteers who made the evening so successful and provided entertainment and food.”

A seasonal window display was held on the High Street with voting starting on the day of the Spirit of Christmas celebrations, with the winners recieving £50.

Charly Douglass, at designcopyprint, said: “It’s been enormous fun planning and putting up the display and getting to see everyone’s imaginative ideas take shape.”

1. HOR 101210 HENFIELD, Spirit of Christmas. Truffles. Ben Robinson and Dillon Watts -photo by steve cobb ENGSNL00120101213122131 Photo: Horsham Photo Sales

2. HOR 101210 HENFIELD, Spirit of Christmas. Rotary club collectors. Tom Nutley and Peter Johnson -photo by steve cobb ENGSNL00120101213121935 Photo: Horsham Photo Sales

3. HOR 101210 HENFIELD, Spirit of Christmas.Nicky Flynn, Ryan Thomson,5, Father Christmas, and Debbie Slaughter, Henfield Youth Club -photo by steve cobb ENGSNL00120101213121809 Photo: Horsham Photo Sales

4. HOR 101210 HENFIELD, Spirit of Christmas. Rabbit Welfare Association, Tracey and Sophie Bailey -photo by steve cobb ENGSNL00120101213121904 Photo: Horsham Photo Sales