Looking back at Henfield’s Spirit of Christmas event 2010

Other events included a shop window competition, shops open with refreshments for customers and various food and charity stalls, including Friends of St. Barnabas House and HART, with carol singing and music by Children’s Society supporters.
The event was supported by BN5 magazine, Henfield Enterprise and Henfield Community Partnership.
Henfield Enterprise chairman Mike Beardall said: “We were lucky with the weather and there was a great atmosphere in the High Street.
“Our thanks to all the traders and volunteers who made the evening so successful and provided entertainment and food.”
A seasonal window display was held on the High Street with voting starting on the day of the Spirit of Christmas celebrations, with the winners recieving £50.
Charly Douglass, at designcopyprint, said: “It’s been enormous fun planning and putting up the display and getting to see everyone’s imaginative ideas take shape.”