Look back at Nativities from 15 years ago

Children from St Mary’s Nursery, in Denne Road, held its annual Nativity service at St Mary’s Church on Wednesday, December 6, 2006.

Each year the Christian nursery chose a charity to support and in 2006, it raised more than £300 for Children in Need and Barnados.

The nursery also raised money for the Ngong Hills Christian Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, which the nursery built links with.

The children drew pictures which were made into Christmas cards.

The cards were then sold through the church to help raise more funds.

A spokesman for the nursery said: “ Our very proactive parent social and fundraising committee have held craft social evenings making produce which they have been selling at different events to help raise money for our cause.

“In nursery we have been learning about children from different countries.

“This knowledge and understanding will be further developed next half term when our main theme will focus on ‘our wide world’.”

