Julie Walters presented awards to Horsham students

The internationally renowned actress and writer, known for her performances in hit stage, TV and film productions, went to the Capitol Theatre in December 2014, where she delivered the awards for their winning designs in the Samaritans Christmas card competition.

The charity, which provides support for people who need someone to talk to, challenged students at The College of Richard Collyer to come up with new designs for this year’s Christmas cards.

The entries were judged by art experts and people involved with the charity.

Julie, who lives near Loxwood, is the patron of the charity.

She said: “The artwork and the exhibition I have seen are both amazing. I think the fact the Samaritans are even in existence gives me some hope in humanity. Mental health is something that has been pushed to the background and needs to be talked about more. It is a really lovely reason to come down and do something like this.”

The winners were Noah Verbeeten, Isobel Tuckwell, Rachel Lee and Lucy Boorman.

1. JPCT 181114 S14480068x Julie Walters presents awards to Collyers students. Samaritans christmas cards at Capitol Theatre Horsham. Winners -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141118-161219001 Photo Sales

2. JPCT 181114 S14480057x Julie Walters presents awards to Collyers students. Samaritans christmas cards at Capitol Theatre Horsham. -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141118-161017001 Photo Sales

3. JPCT 181114 S14480117x Julie Walters presents awards to Collyers students. Samaritans christmas cards at Capitol Theatre Horsham. Noah with cards -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141118-162554001 Photo Sales

4. JPCT 181114 S14480126x Julie Walters presents awards to Collyers students. Samaritans christmas cards at Capitol Theatre Horsham. -photo by Steve Cobb SUS-141118-162748001 Photo Sales