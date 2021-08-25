210907 My First day at School. North Heath Primary, Apple class. DM MAYOAK0003539013
20 reception class photos from Horsham’s schools in 2007

These wonderful pictures from our archives show reception classes around Horsham back in 2007.

By Gina Stainer
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 2:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:13 pm

The children seen here, proudly wearing their uniforms on their first days at school, could now celebrating their A level results and preparing to head off to university or take up jobs or apprenticeships.

How many familiar faces can you spot?

If you can’t see your school here, look out for part two, coming soon...

HOR 210907 My First day at School, Littlehaven School. Robins class. DM MAYOAK0003539002

HOR 210907 My First day at School, Littlehaven School, Owls class. DM MAYOAK0003539011

HOR 190907 My First Day at School. Billingshurst Infants School. Mrs Wethered's class. DM MAYOAK0003537617

HOR 190907 My First Day at School. Billingshurst Infants School. Mrs Gill's class. DM MAYOAK0003537585

