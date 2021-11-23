18 pictures from Leonardslee Kidz Stuff festival in 2007

Here are some photos from our archives of the weekend, taken by photographer Steve Cobb.

Sun and crowds ensured festival was a massive hit The Kidz Stuff Festival at Lower Beeding’s Leonardslee Gardens.

Most of the money received by Action Medical Research went towards its Touching Tiny Lives campaign for premature babies.

Children and their parents came from far and wide to experience the first ever Kidz Stuff Festival at the Gardens.

The popular two day event was organised by Horsham Rotary Club with the aim of raising money for the charity Action Medical Research, based in the town, whilst providing activities for children.

Attractions to keep youngsters occupied included a silent disco, a magician, spectacular birds of prey demonstrations by Horsham’s Huxley’s Birds of Prey and camel rides by Joseph’s Amazing Camels.

Also proving popular was what is thought to be the largest bouncy castle in the country called The Cottage.

Did you get involved?

