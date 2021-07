They were gifted to the County Times by Barry Stephenson, and show many scenes which are familiar though changed by the passing years.

You can see our first set of pictures here.

If you have any old photos to share, send them to us at [email protected]

1. New Street, Horsham, looking North

2. North Street, Horsham

3. Queens Street, Horsham, from Park Terrace East

4. New Street, Horsham, looking south