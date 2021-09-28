Naomi Fry speaking at the Horsham Lions Club Youth Project Awards in 2011. Picture: Steve Cobb S11401042a
10 years on: Winners of the Horsham Lions Club Youth Project Awards in 2011

Young people from across the district gathered in Horsham ten years ago to hear who had been successful in receiving a share of a pot of cash totalling £4,610. The money had been donated to the Horsham Lions Club Youth Project Awards by 16 individuals and organisations in a bid to ‘support the youth of Horsham and the surrounding villages’.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 2:49 pm

The awards evening at County Hall North was hosted in partnership with the West Sussex County Times in September 2011 to celebrate the end of a three-month project that saw 27 applicants seek financial aid for things they needed to further their ambitions, like equipment for a hair and beauty course and new dummies used in training at a local life-saving club.

It was the climax of months of work to identify and acknowledge young people who were striving to achieve their goals and organisations who gave a good deal of time supporting the youth of Horsham and surrounding villages. The awards supported 316 of the district’s most promising young people and Tom Osborne, project co-ordinator, said this would benefit not only them individually but the whole community.

1.

Horsham Life Saving Club. Picture: Steve Cobb S11401020a

2.

The 3rd Horsham Guides. Picture: Steve Cobb S11401014a

3.

Horsham Lions Club Youth Project Awards in 2011. Picture: Steve Cobb S11401009a

4.

The Needles Youth Club. Picture: Steve Cobb S11401013a

