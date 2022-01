The indoor pool was opened in April 1967 was opened by the Duke of Richmond and was popular with the city’s residents until its demise.

Demolition work began at the end of 2007, and in 2008 the former building was completely gone.

Today it has been replaced by a building complex containing homes and commercial units including the city’s Carluccio’s restaurant.

