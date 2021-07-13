Father-of-two Daniel Boardman found the exercise bike really motivated him when his treatment made him feel weak but he was not always able to use it, as there was only one on the ward and it was not always available.

Realising how amazing he felt after using the bike, Daniel set out to raise money for additional equipment, as a thank you to the hospital staff who are caring for him.

Daniel, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service, said: “Since starting my treatment earlier this year, I spent hour after hour in my bed feeling weaker and weaker.

Daniel Boardman, 30, has been going through cycles of chemotherapy at Worthing Hospital

“I was told there was an exercise bike on the ward but was unable to get to use it due to someone else using it. When I did get the use of it, I felt amazing and was motivated again to get fit.

“I’m hoping to raise enough money to fund another exercise bike, maybe a treadmill and other machines or tools that can be used in bed by weaker patients.”

Daniel was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, at the start of the year. It is the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK and can occur at any age but thankfully it is nearly always treatable.

The cycles of chemotherapy at Worthing Hospital last approximately five days, and during each, Daniel will be cycling 10 kilometres a day.

Daniel Boardman, 30, with his wife Rebecca, daughter Lily-rose, eight, and son Wyatt, two

The money raised will be donated to Love Your Hospital, a dedicated charity of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, which raises funds for St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands hospitals.

Daniel started with an aim to raise £100 but he has already worked his way to a total of £2,000.

He said: “My initial target didn’t last long. ay amazing SECAmb colleagues smashed it within hours. I really appreciate the support. It’s just a tiny way for me to say thank you for everything the hospital team does and personally for saving my life.”

To support Daniel’s fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bikesforworthing.

David Clayton-Evans, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Daniel for taking on this fundraising challenge for us in aid of Worthing Hospital.

“Not only will the funds raised make a real difference to the fitness and wellbeing of other patients, who’ll benefit greatly from having access to exercise equipment, but he’s doing this while still receiving treatment which is really going the extra mile.