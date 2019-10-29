This is every West Sussex GP practice ranked - according to their patients

These are all of the GP surgeries in West Sussex ranked, based on ratings provided by patients

The NHS has published figures that rank West Sussex’s GP surgeries based on overall patient experience. The information is available on the NHS GP Patient Survey website, and is based on responses provided by patients in the annual survey that is sent to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England. This is how surgeries in West Sussex ranked based on overall patient experience, listed from the best to the worst.

1. Holbrook Surgery

98 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good
2. Glebe Surgery

97 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good
3. Rudgwick Medical Centre

96 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good
4. Willow Green Surgery

96 per cent of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good
