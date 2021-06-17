Teen dies in Horsham park
A teenage girl has died in Bennett’s Field.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:15 pm
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 9:27 pm
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday June 17, police were called following concerns for a teenage girl at Bennetts Field in Brighton Road, Horsham
“Officers attended, supported by the ambulance service, and despite the best efforts of paramedics the girl was sadly pronounced dead.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and officers are providing support to the girl’s family at this difficult time.”