Sussex schools make mental health pledge

Schools across Sussex have made a mental health promise to hold vital conversations with their students about wellbeing.

Sussex Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), provided by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, launched the My Mental Health Promise campaign in the autumn and asked all primary schools across the county to make a pledge.

Sussex Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services launched the My Mental Health Promise campaign in the autumn

To date, 56 schools have signed up, to help students and staff look after their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

Ruth Hillman, operational director for children and young people’s services, said: “The positive response we received to this campaign was brilliant and definitely surpassed our expectations.

“We know that the key to good mental and emotional health in and throughout adulthood starts with good mental and emotional health in childhood.”

“For 2020, we are planning to build on the success of the mental health promise campaign and open it up to a wider age range, so that even more young people and staff can benefit from having these vital conversations about mental health.”

Schools have found various ways to be involved, including holding assemblies and delivering workshops focused on mental health.

Email communications@sussexpartnership.nhs.uk for more information and some useful resources.

Visit www.sussexcamhs.nhs.uk for mental health information and helpful tips.