St Catherine’s Hospice to hold free event for carers in Horsham

A free question and answer session for carers will take place in Horsham next week to help those caring for someone coming towards the end of their life feel more prepared.

St Catherine’s Hospice, alongside Carers Support West Sussex, will hold the event at Skylark House Care Home to give carers the chance to hear from St Catherine’s nurses who are expertly trained in end of life care.

It will take place in the cinema room of the care home in St Mark’s Lane, during national Dying Matters Week, on Tuesday May 14 between 2.30pm and 4pm.

Esther Walker, carers support lead at St Catherine’s said: “We’re committed to providing people in our community with the best possible care.

“That means not only supporting our patients but their carers, family and friends too.

“We know that many carers find looking after someone they love rewarding but providing care is hard work.

“It can leave some carers in need of support or with unanswered questions of their own.

“As a carer you have a vital role in providing the person you’re looking after with the care they need.

“Our nurses hope that this free question and answer session will help you to feel more confident when you’re doing this and give you a valuable chance to learn more about what to expect as someone you love becomes closer to dying.

“We hope lots of you will take the chance to attend this event and hear from our hospice nurses.”

The hospice nurses will be on hand to answer questions including: What is advance care planning all about? What are the changes you might expect to see as someone approaches death? What is a Do Not Attempt Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation?

Staff from Carers Support West Sussex will also talk about their services and the support available to carers.

There is free parking on site and refreshments will also be provided

To book your place, please call Carers Support West Sussex on 0300 028 8888.

St Catherine’s Hospice provides end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across Crawley, Horsham, East Surrey and Mid Sussex.

For more information, visit www.stch.org.uk

