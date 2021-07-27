According to tails.com, the National Trust attraction between Haywards Heath and Uckfield scored 100 out of 100 on their index ranking.

“The park provides drinking water and waste bins for dogs, dog-friendly eateries both indoor and outdoor, and a woodland, garden and park area accessible for dogs,” said a spokesperson.

Tails.com came up with the list by taking a ‘seed list’ of 20 national parks in the UK and ranking them on the following criteria:

Sheffield Park and Garden in Sussex is the UK’s most dog-friendly national park, according to tails.com.

Dog-friendly, off-lead options, dog-friendly garden, dog-friendly woodland, dog-friendly park grounds, dog-friendly restaurant, restaurant exterior, dog waste bins and dog drinking water.

Petworth Park in West Sussex came in sixth.

The top ten most dog-friendly national parks, according to the website, are:

Sheffield Park and Garden – 100/100.

Springtime views at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2104241.

Erddig in Wrexham – 80.

Lyme in Disley, Cheshire – 70.

Kingston Lacy in Wimborne – 60.

Croome near Upton-upon-Severn – 60.

Petworth Park – 60.

Lyveden in East Northamptonshire – 60

Plas Newydd House in Llanddaniel Fab - 60

Dunster Castle and Watermill – 50.

Ormesby Hall – 40.