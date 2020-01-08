Personal safety talk to be held in Horsham

A talk is being held on personal safety inside and outside the home by the Sussex Ehlers-Danlos and Hypermobility voluntary support group.

The group aims to support its members in living a more fulfilled life and is holding the talk on Saturday, January 11 between 10.30am and 12.30pm at Horsham Park Barn, Park Barn in North Street Horsham.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “All are welcome, come to meet fellow members and maybe learn something new along the way.”

At the event a donation from the Property Act Fund of Sussex Police is being made to the group, she added.

Horsham District Council chair councillor Kate Rowbottom will also be attending the presentation, the spokeswoman said.

Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) are a group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissue, according to the NHS.

