Over-60s in Haywards Heath ‘anxious’ over cancelled or delayed operations

Four in ten of over-60s in Haywards Heath said their mental health had suffered as a result of cancelled or delayed diagnostic tests or operations, according to a new survey.

The survey by healthcare charity Nuffield Health revealed delays and cancellations caused four in ten over-60s to feel ‘stressed’ and three in ten ‘anxious’.

Over-60s said their mental health suffered as a result of cancelled or delayed operations

A spokesman said: “Almost a quarter of older people fear their health will stand in the way of planning for their retirement.

“Having sought help, two in ten over-60s had their appointment postponed twice or more. Of those three in ten had less than 24 hours’ notice, with 18 per cent cancelled on the day.

“With 73 per cent mentally prepared, they then had to wait an average of 12.5 weeks for it to be rescheduled.

“This is when anxiety levels are usually low as over-60s usually feel less stressed as they start enjoying their retirement.”

What do you think? Email middy.news@jpimedia.co.uk

READ MORE: A23 Hickstead collision: 18-year-old in critical condition

Valuable violin stolen on train near Haywards Heath: man arrested