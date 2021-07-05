NHS, social care and frontline workers’ day marked in Horsham

HDC chairman David Skipp with the specially designed flag

David Skipp, chairman of Horsham District Council, led a two-minute silence at the War Memorial in the Carfax.

A specially designed flag was also raised in the Carfax and The Capitol will be illuminated in NHS colours in the evening, as a mark of respect and in recognition of the heroes of the NHS, social care and those who work so tirelessly on the frontline.

The Coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the vital work of our NHS doctors, nurses and paramedics, plus the many critical workers, keeping our shops open and stocked, our loved ones cared for, our streets safe and our essential services running.

The two-minute silence held in the Carfax this morning

Dr Skipp said:“We have the chance to now show our gratitude to all NHS, frontline staff and volunteers with an annual day of thanks, and remembrance of those who lost their lives to this dreadful disease.

“I would encourage as many of you as possible to join the nation and show your appreciation for those who have put their lives on the line to keep us, our loved ones and our society safe.”

The plan is to make this an annual event, growing in size and stature involving individuals, local communities and others to enable us all to pay tribute to those who undertake so much for us all.