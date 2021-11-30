Martin joins the North Chailey hospice from Royal Trinity Hospice in South London where he was director of patient services.

He has worked in healthcare for 30 years, first as a paramedic, before he moved into specialist palliative care in 2008.

Martin thanked Barbara for her commitment and dedication to being CEO over the past four years and for ‘leading the hospice with integrity and compassion through the most challenging of times’.

St Peter and St James Hospice has welcomed its new chief executive Dr Martin Powell.

“She will be greatly missed and I wish her well in her retirement,” said Martin.

He said he is excited to take over the reins at the hospice and is looking forward to developing existing stakeholder relationships while creating new ones.

Martin added: “I am very aware of the good reputation that St Peter and St James has in our local community and this is testament to everyone involved – our staff, our volunteers and our supporters. My sincere thanks for all you do.”

Martin has held senior management positions in three charitable hospices, said a St Peter and St James spokesperson, adding that he is joining the hospice at a ‘challenging time’.

“Hospices rely heavily on the goodwill and generosity of the local community to raise the necessary funds to ensure people affected by life-limiting illness receive the best possible care and support,” said the spokesperson.

“The pandemic significantly disrupted our fundraising and retail operations, creating gaps in our funding that need to be filled urgently to ensure we can continue to provide excellent care in the future.”